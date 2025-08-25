We reject notion India can't be governed without jailed leaders: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticised the Opposition’s resistance to the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, asserting that both he and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "completely reject" the notion that the country "cannot be governed without the person" who has been imprisoned.

Opposition’s objections

Earlier this month, the home minister introduced the draft legislation, which stipulates the removal of elected representatives if they are incarcerated for 30 consecutive days on charges carrying a minimum sentence of five years. The proposal sparked sharp protests from the opposition parties, who branded it "unconstitutional" and alleged it was intended to enable the BJP to misuse central agencies, target non-BJP chief ministers, imprison them, and destabilise state governments.

Can a leader run the country from jail? asks Amit Shah In an interview with ANI, Shah stated, "I want to ask the entire nation and the Opposition. Can a chief minister, prime minister, or any leader run the country from jail? Does that suit the dignity of our democracy?" He said that even today, some leaders believed that if they were sent to jail, they could still form a government from behind bars. According to him, the jail would then be turned into a chief minister’s or prime minister’s residence, with senior officials such as the chief secretary, cabinet secretary, or home secretary expected to take orders from there.

"This will not affect anyone's majority in the Parliament or the Assembly. One member will go, other members of the party will run the government, and when they get bail, they can come and take the oath again. What is the objection to this?" Shah asked. Amit Shah digs up Rahul Gandhi's ordinance rip-up Amit Shah also questioned the moral consistency of Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, asking whether his stance had shifted after three successive electoral defeats. He recalled the 2013 incident when Gandhi had publicly torn an ordinance introduced by then prime minister Manmohan Singh. Shah contrasted this with Gandhi’s present opposition to the proposed bill, which provides for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and cabinet ministers jailed for over 30 days.