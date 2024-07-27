2 students drown in flooded Delhi coaching centre basement after heavy rain

Two female students have died and at least one other student is missing after water suddenly entered a basement at a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar after nearby drain burst triggered flooding from heavy rains on Saturday. Police, fire services and NDRF are rescuing the remaining students from the building.
"There is news of an accident due to heavy rain in Delhi in the evening There is news of water filling in the basement of a coaching institute in Rajendra Nagar Delhi Fire Department and NDRF are on the spot. Delhi Mayor and local MLA are also there. I am taking updates on the incident every minute. A magistrate has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared," Delhi Minister Atishi posted on X.
She has directed the Chief Secretary to initiate a magisterial inquiry and provide a report within 24 hours on the incident where students were trapped in the basement of a coaching institute due to heavy rain and flooding, according to an official notice from her office.
On the incident, DCP Central M Harshavardhan said to reporters that they received the information from the Rao IAS Study Centre at 7 pm. He said, "At 7 pm, we received information that the basement of a USPC coaching institute in Rajender Nagar has been flooded with a possibility of some people trapped. There was waterlogging on the road due to heavy rains this evening. We are investigating the matter that how the entire basement got flooded. It appears that the basement got flooded very fast and some people got trapped inside the basement. Delhi Fire Service and NDRF resued teams are present here. Search and rescue operations are underway... Till now, the dead body of one girl student has been recovered..."
" The death toll in the Old Rajender Nagar incident rises to two after the rescue teams recovered body of another girl: Delhi Fire Department. Search and rescue operation underway. Several students feared trapped," said Delhi Fire Department.