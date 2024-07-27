2 students drown in flooded Delhi coaching centre basement after heavy rain

"There is news of an accident due to heavy rain in Delhi in the evening There is news of water filling in the basement of a coaching institute in Rajendra Nagar Delhi Fire Department and NDRF are on the spot. Delhi Mayor and local MLA are also there. I am taking updates on the incident every minute. A magistrate has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared," Delhi Minister Atishi posted on X.



She has directed the Chief Secretary to initiate a magisterial inquiry and provide a report within 24 hours on the incident where students were trapped in the basement of a coaching institute due to heavy rain and flooding, according to an official notice from her office.

Two female students have died and at least one other student is missing after water suddenly entered a basement at a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar after nearby drain burst triggered flooding from heavy rains on Saturday. Police, fire services and NDRF are rescuing the remaining students from the building.