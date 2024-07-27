Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / DJB chief calls urgent meeting after blue water from taps stuns Delhiites

DJB chief calls urgent meeting after blue water from taps stuns Delhiites

According to a statement, the situation came to light after a video circulated on social media showing blue foamy water flowing from taps of houses in Peeragarhi

Delhi Jal Board
Delhi Jal Board meeting (File Photo: DJB/X)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi water minister Atishi has directed the chief secretary to convene an urgent meeting after complaints of blue foam water coming from taps of houses in Peeragarhi emerged.

According to a statement, the situation came to light after a video circulated on social media showing blue foamy water flowing from taps of houses in Peeragarhi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mentioning the urgency, it was stated, "This could be just the tip of a bigger underlying problem and could have very serious consequences in the future. This needs to be addressed immediately."

The minister directed the chief secretary to call an urgent meeting of all senior officials from concerned departments, the statement said.

"The chief secretary is directed to convene a meeting with senior officials, crack down on polluting units, and submit a detailed report by Monday, July 29, 5 pm," it said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget allocation to Delhi stagnates at Rs 1,168 cr; Atishi slams Centre

Delhi Minister Atishi gets bail in defamation case filed by BJP leader

Minister Atishi sanctions Rs 100 crore to fund 12 Delhi University colleges

Highlights of the day: Repair work on Munak Canal likely to complete by Friday night, says Atishi

Delhi govt puts transfer of 5,000 teachers in abeyance after LG's order

Topics :Atishi MarlenaDelhi Jal BoardDelhi Water Supply

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story