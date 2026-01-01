2025 was 8th warmest year since 1901; extreme weather caused 2,760 deaths

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that 2025 was the eighth warmest year on record for India since 1901, marked by a higher-than-normal number of cyclonic depressions and extreme weather events that claimed 2,760 lives.

Releasing the Statement of Climate over India in 2025 along with the seasonal rainfall forecast for January to March 2026 and temperature outlook for January 2026, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the all-India annual mean land surface air temperature in 2025 was 0.28 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991–2020 long-term average.

“This made 2025 the eighth warmest year since nationwide temperature records began in 1901. The warmest year on record was 2024, when temperatures across India were 0.65 degrees Celsius above the long-term average,” Mohapatra said.

Infact, the top five warmest years since 1901 have all occurred in the last 16 years starting from 2009, clearly establishing the growing influence of climate change on India’s weather. When it came to cyclonic systems, 2025 saw the formation of 11 depressions, including three deep depressions, over the North Indian Ocean. This was significantly higher than the climatological annual average of about six systems. “In addition to cyclonic systems, several extreme weather events, including cloud bursts, heavy rainfall, floods, landslides, lightning, thunderstorms, droughts and related hazards were reported across different parts of the country,” the met department said.

Mohapatra said that around 2,760 fatalities were recorded across the country in 2025 due to extreme weather events. Of these, 1,317 deaths were attributed to lightning and thunderstorms alone. Uttar Pradesh was the worst-affected state, reporting over 410 deaths due to lightning, thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, floods, heat waves and cold waves. Madhya Pradesh followed with more than 350 fatalities linked to lightning, thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, floods, gales and heat waves. Maharashtra reported over 270 deaths, while Jharkhand recorded more than 200 fatalities. On the forecast for January to March 2026, Mohapatra said rainfall over northwest India — particularly Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh — is most likely to be below normal at around 86 per cent of the Long Period Average.

The long period average rainfall over northwest India during January–February–March, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is about 184.3 millimetres. For the country as a whole, rainfall is likely to be around 88 per cent of the long-term average, which is also below normal. “This could have some impact on rabi crops. Rains could be beneficial, but most parts of north India are highly irrigated and reservoirs and other water bodies are full due to good monsoon rains,” Mohapatra said. For January 2026, the IMD said monthly minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal over most parts of the country, except some regions of northwest India, north-eastern India and southern Peninsular India.

Above-normal cold wave days are expected over parts of central India, east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during January 2026, the met department added. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said several weather models, including IMD’s own, indicate the possible emergence of El Nino conditions during July, August and September, coinciding with the peak monsoon months in India. However, he said nothing can be stated with certainty at this stage as the “spring barrier effect” is still in place. The spring barrier refers to the higher uncertainty in forecasting the El Niño–Southern Oscillation during the first half of the year.