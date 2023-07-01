Home / India News / 25 people charred to death as bus catches fire on expressway in Maharashtra

25 people charred to death as bus catches fire on expressway in Maharashtra

The remaining eight passengers have been rushed to nearby hospital and are safe

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Mumbai bus accident (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One of the survivors of the ill-fated bus that caught fire and led to the death of 25 passengers in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday, said he and a few others managed to come out of the burning vehicle by breaking its rear window.

The accident took place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana when the private passenger bus going from Nagpur to Pune rammed into a road divider around 1.30 am. Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death, police said. "A tyre of the bus burst and the vehicle caught fire immediately. The blaze spread in no time," the survivor said. "The passenger seated next to me and I managed to escape by breaking the rear window," he said.

The survivor said that after the accident, teams of police and fire brigade reached the site quickly.

A local resident said four to five passengers managed to escape by breaking one window of the bus.

"But not everyone could do it," he said. The people who could come out of the bus later told us that they sought help from other vehicles on the highway, but nobody stopped, he added. "Many accidents take place on this route at Pimpalkhuta. We were called for help and when we went there, we saw the horrible situation. The tyres had fallen apart," the local resident said. "People inside were trying to break the windows. We saw people getting burnt alive...The fire was so intense that we could not do anything. We were in tears...," he said. Had the vehicles passing by the highway stopped for help, more lives could have been saved, he added. Eight survivors of the bus tragedy have been rushed to a nearby hospital and are safe, police said.

Also Read

Maha cracks down on lane-cutting on Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Pune expressways

Maha bus accident: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, free treatment

Samruddhi Expressway sees 39 deaths in accidents since launch in Dec 2022

Dwarka Expressway will be completed by April 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

4 dead, 3 injured as chemical tanker explodes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Maha bus accident: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, free treatment

Welfare programmes for minorities to be resumed: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Ayushman Bharat world's best health insurance scheme: Jitendra Singh

IIM training to enable MCD school principals to give best education: Atishi

Rescue teams of J-K Police conduct mock drills on Amarnath yatra routes

Topics :MumbaiMaharashtraBus accidentExpressway

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story