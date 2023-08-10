269 inter-state power transmission projects completed since 2014: Govt

As many as 269 inter-state power transmission projects have been completed since 2014, which includes 45 projects under tariff-based competitive bidding mode, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

"269 inter-state Transmission System (ISTS) projects have been completed since 2014, out of which 45 projects are under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode and 224 projects, executed by Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID), are under Regulated Tariff Mechanism (RTM) mode," Union Power Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Singh further informed the House that as many as 63 ISTS projects are under progress, out of which 32 projects are under TBCB mode and 31 projects being executed by POWERGRID are under RTM mode.

ISTS projects are not awarded under engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) or build, operate, transfer (BOT) mode.

ISTS projects are awarded either through TBCB mode to successful bidders with the lowest quoted tariff or through RTM mode on nomination basis to public sector undertakings, he stated.