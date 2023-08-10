Home / Politics / Environment of hatred created in India, Muslims targeted in Nuh: Owaisi

Environment of hatred created in India, Muslims targeted in Nuh: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday questioned the central government's conscience and said whether Bilkis Bano should get justice or not

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday questioned the central government on several incidents, including the shooting by a Reserve Police Force (RPF) constable in a train, the demolition of Muslim houses after Nuh violence, and the Bilkis Bano case among others.

While participating in the no confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said that the country's hate environment was created, and that Muslims were being targeted in Nuh.

"Six lakh weapons have been stolen in Manipur; where is your conscience? What about Bilkis Bano? You released the accused in the case. PM Modi had said that China has not acquired any Indian territory; then why is disengagement being done?

Also Read: No-confidence motion: What is it, and how can it be moved in Lok Sabha

He further asked the government to speak up on the matter and "throw China out of the country".


"Our Home Minister [Amit Shah] was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. I wonder if he gets to know that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word," Owaisi said.

He added, "I want to say that the kind of politics you [BJP] are doing will harm the country. I want to ask the PM if Hindutva is more important than the country"

On Wednesday, Amit Shah tore into the Opposition over the no-confidence motion moved against the Narendra Modi government. 

In his speech which lasted a little over two hours, Shah, along with other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs raised slogans of "Quit India" in an apparent reference to the new name of the Opposition combine (INDIA bloc).

"Today people are saying corruption Quit India, dynasty Quit India, appeasement Quit India. Now PM Modi practices the politics of performance," Shah had said.

Also Read

Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

Bilkis Bano rape: SC defers hearing remission of convicts plea to July 11

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Will end Telangana's 'unconstitutional' Muslim quota if BJP wins: Amit Shah

Bill proposes cabinet minister, not CJI in selection panel to appoint CEC

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

Manipur MLAs urge PM for disarmament to foster environment of peace

A 'coterie' in CM's office controlling police, not Pinarayi Vijayan: UDF

Govt lists bill in Rajya Sabha to regulate appointment of CEC, ECs

Topics :Amit ShahNarendra ModiKulbhushan JadhavAsaduddin OwaisiBilkis Bano caseManipurHaryanaOwaisi on MuslimsAttack on Muslims in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story