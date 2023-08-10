Environment of hatred created in India, Muslims targeted in Nuh: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday questioned the central government on several incidents, including the shooting by a Reserve Police Force (RPF) constable in a train, the demolition of Muslim houses after Nuh violence, and the Bilkis Bano case among others.

While participating in the no confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said that the country's hate environment was created, and that Muslims were being targeted in Nuh.





He further asked the government to speak up on the matter and "throw China out of the country".

"Our Home Minister [Amit Shah] was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. I wonder if he gets to know that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word," Owaisi said.

He added, "I want to say that the kind of politics you [BJP] are doing will harm the country. I want to ask the PM if Hindutva is more important than the country"

On Wednesday, Amit Shah tore into the Opposition over the no-confidence motion moved against the Narendra Modi government.

In his speech which lasted a little over two hours, Shah, along with other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs raised slogans of "Quit India" in an apparent reference to the new name of the Opposition combine (INDIA bloc).

"Today people are saying corruption Quit India, dynasty Quit India, appeasement Quit India. Now PM Modi practices the politics of performance," Shah had said.