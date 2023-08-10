Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Oppn uproar, Pharmacy Bill passed

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid Opposition uproar over discussion on the Manipur violence issue under a new rule.

Amid the din, the House passed the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

When the House, which was adjourned in the morning session, reassembled at 2 pm, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to bring unanimity for holding a discussion on the Manipur violence issue under a different rule.

This followed an exchange of views from both sides as members recited poetry and couplets for sometime but no solution could be found.

Soon thereafter a member from Mizoram rose to make a point that "tribals" including him have been living in India much before the British times and have not migrated from Myanmar.

When the chairman did not allow him to speak further saying nothing will go on record, the entire opposition supported the Mizoram member and some of them trooped into the well raising slogans.

The chairman took up the legislative business and the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed within minutes amid the din.

The bill seeks to allow people qualified or registered under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act to be registered as pharmacists under the Pharmacy Act, thus doing away with the ambiguity with regard to the two legislations.

Dhankhar then adjourned the house for the day as the opposition members continued to raise din in the well.