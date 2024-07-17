Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 27 Jharkhand workers stranded in Cameroon; appeal for help amid food crisis

27 Jharkhand workers stranded in Cameroon; appeal for help amid food crisis

In a video message, the workers, from Bokaro, Giridih, and Hazaribagh, said that they were brought to Cameroon on March 31 this year by a private company and have not been paid their salary

informal workers
Photo for representation
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As many as 27 workers from Jharkhand, who are currently stuck in Cameroon, have urgently requested the Indian government to facilitate their evacuation from the Central African country.

In a video message, the workers, from Bokaro, Giridih, and Hazaribagh, said that they were brought to Cameroon on March 31 this year by a private company. However, they have not received wages for the past four months from the company. The workers said they are facing severe shortages of food and water, and are unable to afford basic necessities such as phone recharges.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bebi Devi, Minister for Department of Women, Child Development and Societal Security, requested the Ministry of External Affairs to assist in ensuring safe return of the 27 stranded workers.

In the post, she said, “@DrSJaishankar sir, it is reported that 27 youths from Bokaro, Hazaribagh and Giridih districts of our Jharkhand state are stranded in Cameroon, South Africa. All of them were working in a private company there but they have not been paid their salary for the last four months...”

Sikandar Ali, a social worker and activist focusing on migrant worker issues, has urged both the Centre and state governments to implement effective diplomatic measures ensuring the safe return of these workers.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Karnataka CM deletes post on 100% reservation in jobs for locals

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: All about Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi

IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Delhi, Mumbai; heavy rains in several states

Farmer activist Navdeep Singh walks out of Ambala jail after getting bail

Delhi HC allows sale of conman Sukesh's 26 cars, says 'subject to decay'


Similar incidents in the past

Several similar incidents have been reported previously in Jharkhand. In a recent incident, migrant labourers hailing from Bokaro, Giridih, and Hazaribagh districts were stranded in Saudi Arabia. Initially hired for construction work by a contractor, they found themselves stranded when the work abruptly ceased and their wages were withheld. This left them struggling financially and unable to return home.

Similarly, in 2022, workers from Jharkhand encountered a similar plight in Mali. After months without pay and with their passports seized by the contractor who recruited them, they resorted to social media to seek assistance. 

[With agency inputs]
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Assembly amid Opposition walkout

Hemant Soren wins trust vote, backed by 45 MLAs in Jharkhand Assembly

Jharkhand cabinet likely to be expanded after trust vote on June 8

RSS annual 'pracharak' meet in Ranchi from July 12; Mohan Bhagwat to attend

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister after 5-month absence

Topics :JharkhandCameroonWorkers strikeworkersBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story