Home / India News / 2nd batch of Indian nationals to fly out of Israel on Friday evening

2nd batch of Indian nationals to fly out of Israel on Friday evening

There are about 18,000 Indian nationals living and working in Israel including caregivers, students, several IT professionals, and diamond traders

Press Trust of India Jerusalem
Photo: PTI | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

After safely evacuating 212 Indian nationals from Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv is facilitating more flights, including one on Friday evening, amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

India launched 'Operation Ajay' on Thursday to facilitate the return of those who wish to return home following the brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7, triggering fresh tension in the region.

The Embassy has emailed the next lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight today. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights, the Indian Embassy posted the announcement on X.

The first charter flight to facilitate the return of Indian citizens from Israel left late Thursday evening from the Ben Gurion airport carrying 211 adults and an infant living in the war-battered region and reached the Indian capital on Friday morning.

The passengers were chosen on a first come first serve basis after a drive launched by the Indian embassy for all Indians to register at the mission's database. The government is bearing the cost of their return.

There are about 18,000 Indian nationals living and working in Israel including caregivers, students, several IT professionals, and diamond traders.

The evacuation of Indian nationals was necessitated after armed Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip blasted through the Israeli security fence and streamed into Israel by land, air and sea on Saturday, in what is now described as an unprecedented attack.

Since then, the attack has killed more than 1,300 people in Israel while the Israeli counter-airstrikes have killed more than 1,530 people in Gaza. Israel has claimed roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed inside Israel.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Israel-Hamas war: Iran's warning, support from world leaders, and more

PM's Principal Secy chairs task force meeting on air quality in NCR

India has great excitement for Olympics, says IOC president Thomas Bach

MP election: Scindia likely to figure in BJP's 'explosive' fifth list

IVCA partners with ISB for training programme for PE/VC fund managers

SC to hear plea seeking rules on electronics seizure by police on Nov 2

Topics :Israel-PalestineisraelHamasGaza border clashGaza conflictGaza protests

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story