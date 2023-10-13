MP election: Scindia likely to figure in BJP's 'explosive' fifth list

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to release its fifth list of candidates for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh scheduled on November 17, political circles are abuzz with the possibility of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia or a close aide being named to enter the election fray.

The BJP, which was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's return from Uttarakhand for the final seal of approval on the next list, has already named candidates for 136 out of 230 seats, and the next list might include the names of remaining 94 candidates.

According to sources, the list that could be released within the next few days (possibly in Navratri, which begins on October 15) could be explosive, particularly featuring Scindia. State's Home Minister Narottam Mishra dropped enough hints about BJP's explosive next list. "The list will be explosive, expect fireworks to happen, Diwali is ahead."

The possibility of Scindia or someone very close to him had been triggered last month, after his aunt and Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia (fourth-time sitting MLA from Shivpuri seat) announced to opt out of the Assembly polls race, citing health reasons.

Reports suggest that the union minister and four-times former MP from Guna Lok Sabha seat, may be asked by the party to make his Assembly polls debut from any of the three seats- Shivpuri, Kolaras (both in Shivpuri district) or Bamori seat of Guna district, currently held by his loyalist minister Mahendra Sisodiya.

However, with the party's next list likely to exclude 25-30 out of the 67 remaining sitting MLAs (including Scindia loyalist ministers OPS Bhadoriya, Suresh Dhakad, Brijendra Yadav and Mahendra Bhadoriya), speculations about Scindia being fielded from one of the three seats have gained traction.

With successive internal surveys of the BJP believed not to paint a rosy picture for the party in the 34-seats strong Gwalior-Chambal region, Scindia or someone close to him may be fielded in next month's polls.