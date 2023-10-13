Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / MP election: Scindia likely to figure in BJP's 'explosive' fifth list

MP election: Scindia likely to figure in BJP's 'explosive' fifth list

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already named candidates for 136 out of 230 seats, and the next list might include the names of remaining 94 candidates

BS Web Team New Delhi
Union minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to release its fifth list of candidates for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh scheduled on November 17, political circles are abuzz with the possibility of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia or a close aide being named to enter the election fray.

The BJP, which was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from Uttarakhand for the final seal of approval on the next list, has already named candidates for 136 out of 230 seats, and the next list might include the names of remaining 94 candidates.

According to sources, the list that could be released within the next few days (possibly in Navratri, which begins on October 15) could be explosive, particularly featuring Scindia. State's Home Minister Narottam Mishra dropped enough hints about BJP's explosive next list. "The list will be explosive, expect fireworks to happen, Diwali is ahead."

The possibility of Scindia or someone very close to him had been triggered last month, after his aunt and Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia (fourth-time sitting MLA from Shivpuri seat) announced to opt out of the Assembly polls race, citing health reasons.

Reports suggest that the union minister and four-times former MP from Guna Lok Sabha seat, may be asked by the party to make his Assembly polls debut from any of the three seats- Shivpuri, Kolaras (both in Shivpuri district) or Bamori seat of Guna district, currently held by his loyalist minister Mahendra Sisodiya.

However, with the party's next list likely to exclude 25-30 out of the 67 remaining sitting MLAs (including Scindia loyalist ministers OPS Bhadoriya, Suresh Dhakad, Brijendra Yadav and Mahendra Bhadoriya), speculations about Scindia being fielded from one of the three seats have gained traction. 

With successive internal surveys of the BJP believed not to paint a rosy picture for the party in the 34-seats strong Gwalior-Chambal region, Scindia or someone close to him may be fielded in next month's polls. 

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP state services main exam put off by 2 months over polls, 13,000 affected

Gave inflation, corruption and unemployment: Kamal Nath's jibe at Chouhan

I will rise like phoenix to serve my people: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsElection newsElections in IndiaState assembly pollsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story