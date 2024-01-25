Home / India News / 2nd day sees massive devotee turnout at Ram Temple post 'Pran Pratistha'

2nd day sees massive devotee turnout at Ram Temple post 'Pran Pratistha'

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar shared that efforts were made to facilitate darshan for over 2.5 lakh devotees till 10 pm on the second day

A supporter of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a model of proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya | File Photo
ANI

Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 6:52 AM IST
Ayodhya witnessed a massive gathering of devotees on the second day on Wednesday post the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla. Braving severe cold coupled with fog, people stood in long queues around Rampath and the temple premises since morning.

Devotees of all ages fervently kept chanting "Jai Shri Ram" on the streets of Ayodhya. Crowds also gathered along the routes of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path.

In adherence to the Chief Minister's directives, the administration and police were well-prepared to ensure security and convenience for the devotees. As the temple doors opened, a surge of joy swept through the crowd witnessing the divine presence of Shri Ram Lala.

The consecration of Shri Ram Lalla has significantly boosted the number of visitors, turning Ayodhya into a focal point of pilgrimage. Over 5 lakh people embraced the opportunity for darshan on the first day post the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar shared that efforts were made to facilitate darshan for over 2.5 lakh devotees till 10 pm on the second day.

Recognizing the overwhelming response of devotees, the temple administration has extended the time for darshan. The timing for darshan now is from 6 am to 10 pm so that a maximum number of devotees can be accommodated.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

