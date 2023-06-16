Home / India News / 3,000 pitthu wallas register for extension of services at Amarnath Yatra

More than 2,900 people, who transport pilgrims on ponies, pithus and palkis during the Amarnath Yatra, have registered for extension of services ahead of the annual pilgrimage

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
More than 2,900 people, who transport pilgrims on ponies, pithus and palkis during the Amarnath Yatra, have registered for extension of services ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine, officials said.

The pilgrimage to the shrine located at a height of 3,880 metre in the south Kashmir Himalayas begins on July 1.

The Yatra has two routes -- the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

Reasi Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) said the registration process was on from last week after the department invited the service providers who are residents of Reasi.

As many as 125 pony wallas, 1,046 pitthu wallas and 1,733 palki wallas have been registered till date. A total of 2,904 people have been registered, the ALC said.

The registration counter for online registration has been set up in the ALC office, the official informed.

Interested persons are requested to visit the ALC office for registration on all working days between 10 am to 4:30 pm along with the relevant documents, the ALC said.

It was further informed that the district administration has initiated the online provision to ensure hassle-free registration of the service providers.

Topics :Amarnath pilgrimsAmarnath shrine

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

