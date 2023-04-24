Home / India News / 3.5 magnitude quake hits Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills, no damage reported

3.5 magnitude quake hits Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills, no damage reported

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 Richter scale struck Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

General News
3.5 magnitude quake hits Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills, no damage reported

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 Richter scale struck Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occured at around 7:47 am, informed NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 07:47:14 IST, Lat: 25.47 & Long: 90.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya," NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake struck Meghalaya's South Garo Hills. The magnitude of it was recorded at 3.5 on the Richter scale according to NCS.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:33 pm (local time).

In a tweet, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 23-04-2023, 15:33:33 IST, Lat: 25.26 & Long: 90.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: South Garo Hills, Meghalaya."

On April 16, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district. As per the readings from the centre, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-04-2023, 07:22:49 IST, Lat: 24.84 & Long: 93.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 24km NNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," the NCS had said in a tweet.

Topics :EarthquakeMeghalaya

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Also Read

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district: NCS

Meghalaya: 900 polling stations identified as vulnerable ahead of polling

Polling officials injured in road accident in West Garo Hills in Meghalaya

Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district

Meghalaya polls: Around 19,000 personnel, polling staff deployed on duty

Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh arrested: What we know so far

Will end Telangana's 'unconstitutional' Muslim quota if BJP wins: Amit Shah

Live: 7,178 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in the last 24 hours

PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday

India logs 7,178 new coronavirus infections, active cases dip to 65,683

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story