3 dead, 15 injured as cruiser collides with canter in Karnataka's Gadag

At least three women were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after a cruiser vehicle collided with a canter on a state highway in Karnataka's Gadag area of Dharwad district early Thursday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am near Jigaluru Cross in Rona taluk on State Highway 30, involving a cruiser and a canter from SRP Logistics.

The deceased have been identified as Sujatha, Annapurna and Mariyambu, all residents of the Shivajipet area of Gajendragad. All three were farmer women, police officials said.

Soon after receiving the information, the Gadag Superintendent of Police, Rohan Jagadish, visited the accident site and conducted an inspection.

Police personnel arrived at the scene shortly after the collision and began rescue operations. Speaking to reporters here, SP Rohan Jagadish said, "At around 6 am, an accident was reported. A canter vehicle belonging to SRP Logistics and a cruiser vehicle collided. Three people have died on the spot. The injured have been referred to the district hospital. The accident site is on SH 30, a state highway." The police informed that more than 10 people were injured in the accident. The injured were initially shifted to Rona Taluka Hospital, while some were later referred to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital for further treatment.