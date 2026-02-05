Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / LS passes Motion of Thanks on President's address without PM's response

LS passes Motion of Thanks on President's address without PM's response

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla put the opposition amendments to the Motion of Thanks to vote, which were rejected

Parliament, Lok sabha
Representative Image: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's address without the customary reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid vociferous protests by the opposition.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla put the opposition amendments to the Motion of Thanks to vote, which were rejected.

The Speaker then read out the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address to both Houses of Parliament on January 28, which was passed by a voice vote, amid sloganeering by the opposition members.

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2:00 PM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'India, Sri Lanka share deep civilisational bonds': PM on relics exposition

SC agrees to hear PIL against poll freebies promises by political parties

Kuki groups warn MLAs against joining Manipur govt formation, call shutdown

White House adviser Kratsios to lead US delegation to AI summit in India

Delhi AQI today: Air quality improves slightly but remains 'poor'

Topics :Lok SabhaBJPParliament

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story