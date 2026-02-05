LS passes Motion of Thanks on President's address without PM's response
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla put the opposition amendments to the Motion of Thanks to vote, which were rejected
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's address without the customary reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid vociferous protests by the opposition.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla put the opposition amendments to the Motion of Thanks to vote, which were rejected.
The Speaker then read out the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address to both Houses of Parliament on January 28, which was passed by a voice vote, amid sloganeering by the opposition members.
As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2:00 PM.
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 12:32 PM IST