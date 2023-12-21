Home / India News / 3 deaths, 300 fresh Covid cases in Kerala; active cases in state at 2,341

The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 211

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 10:06 AM IST
Kerala reported 300 fresh Covid-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Thursday.

Of the 358 Covidinfections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 300 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 2,341, as per the Ministry website.

With the three deaths reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,059.

The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 211. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,414 till date.

On Tuesday, state Health Minister Veena George said that despite the increase in Covidcases in Kerala, there was nothing to be concerned about as the hospitals were well-prepared to handle the virus infection.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

