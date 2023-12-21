LIVE: 'This action is inappropriate' says Sachin Pilot on suspension of MPs

Congress leader Sachin Pilot lashed out at the BJP and asked them if the opposition did not have the right to put forward its view. His remarks come on the backdrop of 143 MPs getting suspended from Parliament on the grounds of disruption. "The issue is that they are suspending the MPs. They are making different headlines...Does the Opposition not have the right to put forward its view? This action is inappropriate," Sachin Pilot said while speaking to media. So far, 143 MPs - 97 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha - have been suspended for creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses. The MPs have been demanding a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah about the Parliament security breach incident that took place on December 13. After days of intense negotiations, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) today delayed the vote on a resolution calling for more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, as per media reports. The resolution, which also called for a suspension in fighting, has been delayed for the third time this week, as US President Joe Biden said the US' support for the resolution remains to be unresolved. As per media reports, the delay comes as another sign of the US' hesitancy regarding a resolution that could be interpreted as a rebuke of Israel's continuing military campaign in Gaza. The vote was originally scheduled for early this week. It has been delayed until Thursday. Media reports suggest that former US President Donald Trump has urged the Supreme Court to reject federal prosecutors' request to immediately review his claim that he cannot be prosecuted for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump's brief said the question should be "resolved in a cautious, deliberative manner, not at breakneck speed." The former US president further urged the justices not to "rush". As per The New York Times report, the request appeared to be part of Trump's general strategy of trying to delay the trial in the case, which is scheduled to start on March 4. That date, Trump's lawyers wrote, "has no talismanic significance." The Supreme Court is likely to decide whether to hear the case in short order. If it does, it could hear arguments in January and issue a decision in the following weeks.