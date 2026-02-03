Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / 3 killed, 7 injured after bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Kalsi

3 killed, 7 injured after bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Kalsi

The bus belonged to Himachal Roadways and was carrying more than 30 passengers at the time of the accident

Bus accident, Kannauj bus accident, Expressway Bus Accident
Officials said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained (Representative image from file: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Three passengers, including two women, were killed and around seven sustained serious injuries when a bus fell into a deep gorge in the Kalsi area here on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident occurred near Kuanu on the Meenak Road.

Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately after the incident, with teams from the SDRF and police rushing to the spot, officials said.

The SDRF said three passengers -- two women and a man -- died on the spot, while seven were seriously injured and have been hospitalised.

The bus belonged to Himachal Roadways and was carrying more than 30 passengers at the time of the accident, officials said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SDRF teams stationed at Dakpathar, Chakrata, Mori, and Tiuni were dispatched to the accident site to carry out rescue and relief operations.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC to pass interim order on Feb 9 in WhatsApp, Meta privacy policy case

SC grants protection from arrest to shaadi.com founder in fraud case

Congress asks govt to take Parliament into confidence on US, EU trade deals

Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' after brief respite; AQI at 256

Dense fog, rain and snowfall alerts keep North India in winter's grip

Topics :Uttarakhandroad accidentBus accident

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story