Dense fog, rain and snowfall alerts keep North India in winter's grip

Large parts of North India continued to reel under severe winter conditions on Tuesday as dense fog, low temperatures and an active western disturbance disrupted daily life across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather warnings, forecasting rainfall, snowfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next 48 hours across the Himalayan states and adjoining plains.

According to the IMD, scattered rainfall and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Delhi shivers under dense fog

In the national capital, residents woke up to dense fog on Tuesday morning, with sharply reduced visibility during the early hours disrupting traffic. The fog followed an unusually cold day on Monday, when Delhi recorded its lowest February maximum temperature in four years at 17.5 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees below normal and the lowest for the month since February 3, 2022.

IMD data showed that visibility at several locations dipped to a few hundred metres during the morning hours. Cold and moist northwesterly winds, combined with high humidity, contributed to the persistence of fog across Delhi and neighbouring areas. Fog warnings across plains The IMD has warned that very dense fog is likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog conditions may prevail across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. Commuters have been advised to exercise caution during early morning and night hours, particularly along highways and rail corridors. Dense fog also impacted aviation operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. In a passenger advisory issued at 6 am, airport authorities said flights were operating under CAT III conditions, which permit landings in very low visibility but could still lead to delays.