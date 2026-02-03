Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' after brief respite; AQI at 256

Delhi residents woke up to dense fog on Tuesday morning, with visibility sharply reduced across several parts of the city. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 256 in the ‘poor’ category.

Out of the 39 monitoring stations across Delhi, 17 recorded AQI in the poor range, 11 in the very poor range, and 10 in the moderate range.

Some of the highest readings were recorded in:

Chandni Chowk- 324

Wazirpur- 316

RK Puram- 300

Mundka- 297

Dwarka Sector 8- 293

Punjabi Bagh- 295

The AQI was the lowest at Lodhi Road, and was recorded to be 142. As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.