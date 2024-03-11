Home / India News / 3 Myanmar nationals among 7 held for possessing unaccounted cash in Mizoram

3 Myanmar nationals among 7 held for possessing unaccounted cash in Mizoram

The pickup truck used for transporting the currency notes was also seized, it added

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 9:57 AM IST
A total of seven people, including three Myanmar nationals, were arrested in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district for possessing unaccounted cash, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the seven people travelling in a pickup truck were nabbed near RDS Bungtlang Junction on Sunday.

A total of Rs 2.86 lakh in Indian Rupees and Myanmarese Kyat 47 million (4.7 crore) were seized from their possession, it said.

The pickup truck used for transporting the currency notes was also seized, it added.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

