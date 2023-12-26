30 flights, 14 trains delayed as dense fog affects visibility in Delhi

Delhi's maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. Dense fog affected visibility in several areas and the air quality was in the 'very poor' category.

About 30 flights, including international ones, were delayed at the Delhi airport due to the fog and low visibility, according to airport authorities. The arrival of 14 trains was also delayed due to foggy conditions, officials said.

The visibility recorded at Delhi's main weather station in Safdarjung at 5.30 am was 200 metres while it was 100 metres at the Palam station.

As per an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the IGI Airport in Delhi reported general visibility at 50 metres at 10 am. The Runway Visual Range (RVR) on most runways was between 125 and 275 metres under CAT-III dense fog conditions.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 378 at 4 pm. Humidity levels oscillated between 59 per cent and 100 per cent.

The weather office predicted mainly clear skies with dense to very dense fog in the morning for Wednesday and Thursday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.