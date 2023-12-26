Home / India News / 30 flights, 14 trains delayed as dense fog affects visibility in Delhi

30 flights, 14 trains delayed as dense fog affects visibility in Delhi

About 30 flights, including international ones, were delayed at the Delhi airport due to the fog and low visibility, according to airport authorities. The arrival of 14 trains was also delayed

The visibility recorded at Delhi's main weather station in Safdarjung at 5.30 am was 200 metres.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Delhi's maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. Dense fog affected visibility in several areas and the air quality was in the 'very poor' category.

About 30 flights, including international ones, were delayed at the Delhi airport due to the fog and low visibility, according to airport authorities. The arrival of 14 trains was also delayed due to foggy conditions, officials said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The visibility recorded at Delhi's main weather station in Safdarjung at 5.30 am was 200 metres while it was 100 metres at the Palam station.

As per an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the IGI Airport in Delhi reported general visibility at 50 metres at 10 am. The Runway Visual Range (RVR) on most runways was between 125 and 275 metres under CAT-III dense fog conditions.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 378 at 4 pm. Humidity levels oscillated between 59 per cent and 100 per cent.

The weather office predicted mainly clear skies with dense to very dense fog in the morning for Wednesday and Thursday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Western Railway cancels 2525 train services for a week, here's why

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Delhi and Hyderabad airports

Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory as visibility dips due to thick fog

Delhi Police gets call about blast near Israel embassy, search underway

Vadra 'stayed' at London property which is proceeds of crime in a case: ED

MeitY issues advisory to curb deepfakes & misinformation on social media

Jaishankar-Lavrov talks to focus on trade in national currencies, banking

Arsenic and fluoride in groundwater: NGT issues notices to 24 states, 4 UTs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi winterDelhi weatherDelhiFlight train delay

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story