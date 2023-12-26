MeitY issues advisory to curb deepfakes & misinformation on social media

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday issued an advisory to social-media intermediaries, asking them to ensure that users on these platforms do not violate the content restrictions placed under Rule 3(1)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Rules.

“Today, a formal advisory has been issued (to intermediaries) incorporating the ‘agreed to’ procedures to ensure that users on these platforms do not violate the prohibited content in Rule 3(1)(b), and if such legal violations are noted or reported, then the consequences under law will follow,” said Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The advisory is seen as an attempt by the government to curb misinformation on the internet, particularly deepfakes.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for creating better awareness among people about the pitfalls of artificial intelligence, especially the potential misuse of deepfakes.

The advisory states social media users be clearly informed about content that is not permitted under the IT Rules, in particular those listed under Rule 3(1)(b), and also about penal provisions, including those in the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act 2000, in the case of Rule 3(1)(b) violations.

“The content not permitted under the IT Rules, in particular those listed under Rule 3(1)(b), must be clearly communicated to the users in clear and precise language, including through its terms of service and user agreements. The same must be expressly informed to the user at the time of first registration and also as regular reminders, in particular, at every instance of login and while uploading/sharing information onto the platform,” the advisory said.

Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules specifies 11 different types of user harm or content prohibited on digital intermediaries.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology held meetings with internet platforms as part of “Digital India Dialogues” to discuss issues such as deepfakes and misinformation. The companies were asked to exercise due diligence in promptly removing such content from their platforms.

“The Ministry has had two Digital India Dialogues with all the stakeholders of the Indian Internet to alert them about the provisions of the IT Rules notified in October 2022 and amended in April 2023, that lays out 11 specific prohibited types of content on all social media intermediaries & platforms,” said the release.

Chandrasekhar said Rule 3(1)(b)(v) of the IT rules explicitly prohibited dissemination of misinformation on intermediary platforms.

“MeitY will closely observe the compliance of intermediaries in the coming weeks and follow this up with further amendments to the IT Rules and/or the law if and when required,” he added.

Earlier this year, the minister suggested that individuals affected by deepfakes file first information reports at their nearest police station and take remedies provided under the IT Rules, 2021.