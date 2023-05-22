Home / India News / 4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang: NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang, informed National Center for Seismology on Monday

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang, informed National Center for Seismology on Monday.

The earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at 08:15 am on Monday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 14 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 22-05-2023, 08:15:39 IST, Lat: 27.05 and Long: 97.04, Depth: 14 Km , Location: 86km SSE of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh," tweeted NCS.

Earlier on May 20, an earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale rocked Manipur's Shirui village.

The tremors were felt at 7:31 pm, 3 km northwest of Shirui in Manipur.

Topics :Arunachal PradeshEarthquake

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

