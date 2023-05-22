Home / India News / Mega Textile Park in MP's Dhar will open new doors of progress: PM Modi

Mega Textile Park in MP's Dhar will open new doors of progress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new Mega Textile Park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district will open doors of development in the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new Mega Textile Park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district will open doors of development in the state.

PM Modi in a tweet said that this new park will strengthen Make in India and create job opportunities for youth.

In response to a tweet shared by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the Prime Minister said, "While this mega textile park in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh will further strengthen our initiative of Make in India, new doors of development will open in the state along with employment for the youth. #PragatiKaPMMitra. New flight of development and prosperity!"

Earlier, CM Chauhan had tweeted thanking the people of Madhya Pradesh and PM Modi for the approval of PM Mitra Park in Dhar.

"I congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh and express my heartfelt gratitude to respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the approval of PM Mitra Park in Dhar and the signing of the MoU between the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India and the State Government", he said.

CM Chauhan further said that this park will give a new impetus to the development of the state.

"This will not only provide employment to lakhs of our brothers and sisters but will also give a new impetus to the development of the state. #PragatiKaPMMitra", CM Chauhan said in the tweet.

