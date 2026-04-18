4-member panel with retired judge, ex-IPS officer to probe Nashik TCS case

The Fact Finding Committee has begun its inquiry into the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the TCS office in Nashik, advocate Monika Arora said on Saturday.

While speaking to ANI, Arora said, "We have come for an inquiry into the episode of TCS. And we are going to talk to all the stakeholders."

She further stated that the panel would speak to all parties first before sharing any preliminary details.

"It's not possible for us to say anything right now because we will meet all the stakeholders and talk to them, and whatever truth comes out, based on that, we are going to make a recommendation and a report," she said.

Arora said the committee comprises four members. "The committee has a retired judge, a retired IPS officer, and an advocate and a coordinator from NCW. There are four people," she added. The panel's visit comes amid protests by Bajrang Dal members outside the District Collector's Office demanding action over the allegations. On Friday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took custody of two accused, Safi Shaikh and Raza Memon, in the alleged forced conversion case linked to Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The ATS is currently interrogating the accused in connection with the alleged forced conversion case linked to Nashik TCS.

Earlier, K. Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS said that the company has engages the services of expert teams from Deloitte and a prominent law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO, TCS. The TCS CEO said an committee chaired by Keki Mistry, Independent Director has also been constituted. TCS said its unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients. The company said that while detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that they had not received any complaints of the naturethat are being alleged on either its ethics or POSH channels.

Maharashtra Chief Minister & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday termed the recent incident at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik a "very serious matter," stating that the government is investigating whether the incident constitutes "corporate jihad."Speaking with ANI, Fadnavis confirmed that state authorities are launching a deep-dive investigation to uncover the origins of the controversy that has gripped the tech hub. Fadnavis emphasised that the state's investigative agencies are looking beyond the surface of the incident. While he did not elaborate on the specific details of the "corporate jihad" allegation, he made it clear that the government is prepared to act decisively if evidence of a systemic conspiracy emerges."The incident which has occurred in Nashik TCS is a very serious matter. I would like to thank TCS for taking cognisance of the matter. The TCS chief has condemned it, and they are cooperating with the police. We are trying to go to the root of the incident. We are probing the matter. If it emerges as corporate jihad, we will find its root," he said.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission Member Priyank Kanungo said that the Commission has taken cognisance of the matter and has asked TCS for details of their BPOs, offices, subsidiaries, POSH committees and records of complaints received in the past three years. Speaking with ANI, Kanungo said, "... A complaint was received alleging that at a TCS BPO in Nashik, women employees were being groomed, lured, blackmailed, forced to change religion, made to offer prayers, and subjected to sexual exploitation -- all with the knowledge of senior management. It was claimed that management deliberately allowed such activities... We have taken cognisance of the complaint and asked TCS to provide details of all their BPOs and offices across India, including subsidiaries, the constitution of their POSH committees, and records of complaints received in the past three years, along with how they were handled."He further added that the HRC has requested information from the Maharashtra police regarding the FIR in this case within two weeks."We have also issued notice to Maharashtra Police, seeking clarity on the FIR filed in this case -- specifically, whether the head of operations of the concerned office has been named as an accused, and if not, why. The information has been requested within two weeks," he stated.