4 people killed in bus-tractor collision on NH-44 in Andhra Pradesh

The intensity of the collision was such that the front of the bus was completely wrecked and the bags of rice flour were scattered across the road

Representative image
ANI

Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Four people were killed in a road accident when a private bus collided with a tractor loaded with rice flour bags on National Highway 44 near Kallur village in Andhra's Ananthapuramu district on Saturday, said police.

"A bus collided with a tractor this morning and four people died in the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the government hospital," said Garladinne Police Station Sub Inspector, Sagar.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Gooty mandal in Ananthapuramu district.

The intensity of the collision was such that the front of the bus was completely wrecked and the bags of rice flour were scattered across the road.

Further investigation has been initiated by the police to analyse the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the factors leading to the fatal collision on the busy National Highway.

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

