Home / India News / 400 children, including 32 girls, rescued from New Delhi railway station

400 children, including 32 girls, rescued from New Delhi railway station

They have been sent to child care institutions in the city after completion of procedures, the statement said and added that the rescued children included those missing, runaways and child labourers

New Delhi
400 children, including 32 girls, rescued from New Delhi railway station

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 6:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 400 children, including 34 girls, have been rescued from the New Delhi Railway Station, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

The rescue drive was organised in association with Northern Railways, SATHI, Salam Baalak Trust and Prayas JAC Society at the station with the help of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)-Mayur Vihar, Varun Pathak of the CWC (Bench of Magistrates) said in the statement.

It said 402 children -- 34 girls and 372 boys -- were rescued from the station and produced before the CWC for care and protection.

They have been sent to child care institutions in the city after completion of procedures, the statement said and added that the rescued children included those missing, runaways and child labourers.

Railway Protection Force Police and Government Railway Police were also involved, the statement said.

Topics :New Delhirailway stationchildren

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 12:12 AM IST

Also Read

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

More than 200 child labourers rescued, raids going on, says Delhi HC

1 child or youth died every 4.4 sec in 2021: UN report on child mortality

Job seekers made to count trains in New Delhi, duped of over Rs 2.5 cr

16 railway stations to soon be revamped under PPP model, 3 in Delhi

140 million tune in to watch Day 1 of IPL on TV, up 47%: Disney Star

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Delhi consumer grievances redressal: Upload pics of products, bills via app

Eight states form committees to supervise direct selling activities

Delhi records 429 new Covid cases in a day, positivity rate rises to 16.09%

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story