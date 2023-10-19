Home / India News / 418 feet national flag, India's tallest, installed at Attari-Wagah border

418 feet national flag, India's tallest, installed at Attari-Wagah border

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated a 418-feet national flag, the tallest in the country, at Attari in Punjab's Amritsar district

Press Trust of India Amritsar
The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways also visited the Golden Temple and offered prayers there | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated a 418-feet national flag, the tallest in the country, at Attari in Punjab's Amritsar district.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and senior Border Security Force officials accompanied Gadkari at the function.

The Union minister said a surveillance system has been fitted atop the flag which will help the BSF troops keep track of the activities near the border.

Gadkari was on a Punjab visit to review the progress of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the Amritsar bypass here.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways also visited the Golden Temple and offered prayers there.

Talking to media persons, he said, "I got the privilege to pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple here today, so I feel blessed. After paying obeisance, I prayed before the Almighty for the well-being, and good health of all Indians and the development of the country."

In the evening, Gadkari watched the retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border along with Mann. He also witnessed the flag-lowering ceremony.

India and Pakistan both lower their respective national flags simultaneously just before sunset.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI VP Shukla says PCB demanded cricketing ties resumption

As a mark of respect, Papua New Guinea PM touches PM Modi's feet; see video

Gadkari announces Urban Extension Road 2 opening during Prague visit

Reports of extra 10% GST on diesel cars false, says Union Minister Gadkari

Independence Day 2023: Guidelines for disposing of National Flag properly

Southwest monsoon withdraws from India, winter rains likely in 3 days: IMD

ED power to issue summons under Section 50 PMLA does not include arrest

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Adani to malign Modi: Darshan Hiranandani

Let Pragyan rover sleep peacefully now but hope is still there: Isro chief

India reaffirms its stance against China's Belt and Road Initiative

Topics :Nitin GadkariNational FlagAttariWagah

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story