Home / India News / 47 posts for PWDs filled, 125 recruitments in next 4 months: Centre

47 posts for PWDs filled, 125 recruitments in next 4 months: Centre

Amid concerns over the large number of vacancies at national institutes established for people with disabilities, the government said recruitment for 47 posts have been done

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The information was revealed in a Parliamentary panel report on social justice and empowerment that was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. (Photo: Freepik)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Amid concerns over the large number of vacancies at national institutes established for people with disabilities, the government said recruitment for 47 posts have been done while 125 positions will be filled in the next four months.

The information was revealed in a Parliamentary panel report on social justice and empowerment that was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry told the panel that it is also pursuing the matter with the Union Ministry of Finance's Department of Expenditure for the revival of vacant posts so that the institutes' services are not hampered and the desired objectives are achieved.

"During (the) last six months, 47 numbers of posts have been filled up and 125 numbers of posts will be filled up by (the) next four months. As regards mentioning of the sanction/actual strength in the annual report of national institutes, all national institutes have been directed to include information sanction/actual strength of posts in the annual report of the national institutes," the ministry said.

The committee had inter-alia cautioned the Department of Expenditure about the impact of the large number of vacancies among the faculty of the national institutes, established to serve people with disabilities.

It had recommended to fill the vacancies at the earliest and establish a system so that the posts are not left vacant for years together.

The committee asked the government to conduct an exhaustive exercise to identify total vacant posts across the Institutes and Composite Regional Centres and ensure that those are filled at the earliest.

It also pointed out that it is imperative that the ministry as well as the state governments have a missionary zeal to serve the people with disabilities such as several prominent NGOs and private organisations, some of which the committee met during its study visits, and strive to functionalise all the intended Institutes and Composite Regional Centres.

Also Read

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: All you need to know

Nagaland transport dept appealed to create facilities for PwDs across state

IIT Guwahati recruitment 2023: Everything you need to know about procedure

80% reserved seats for EWS, special needs filled in Delhi pvt schools

Tax dept should conduct evasion searches with caution: Parl panel

Parl Panel urges govt to review use of NMMS app for attendance, issues

Disclosure of minor rape victim's identity by Rahul against law: NCPCR

Rajya Sabha passes bill with stringent provisions to curb film piracy

ADB, India sign $295 mn loan pact to upgrade state highways in Bihar

Topics :CentrePWDs

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story