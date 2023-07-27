Home / India News / ADB, India sign $295 mn loan pact to upgrade state highways in Bihar

ADB, India sign $295 mn loan pact to upgrade state highways in Bihar

The improved roads will enhance connectivity in some of Bihar's poorest rural districts and promote access to health and education facilities and markets to improve people's lives, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the central government on Thursday signed an agreement for a USD 295 million loan to upgrade around 265-kilometre state highways with climate and disaster-resilient design and road safety elements in Bihar.

The project supports the Bihar government programme to upgrade all state highways to standard two-lane widths and improve road safety, ADB said in a statement.

The improved roads will enhance connectivity in some of Bihar's poorest rural districts and promote access to health and education facilities and markets to improve people's lives, it added.

The project will also encourage women's participation by providing employment to female workers in construction works, it said, adding training in livelihood as well as awareness on road safety, health, hygiene, abuse and harassment will be offered to women from communities in the project areas.

Since 2008, ADB has provided five loans totalling USD 1.63 billion to Bihar for the upgradation of about 1,696-kilometre state highways and the construction of a new bridge over the Ganga.

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

