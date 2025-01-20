5,000 artistes with over 45 dance forms to perform at R-Day parade

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Titled 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam', the program has been conceived by the Ministry of Culture and the Sangeet Natak Akademi. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Showcasing India's vibrant colors and cultural diversity, an ensemble of more than 5,000 artists representing over 45 dance forms will perform during the Republic Day celebrations here on January 26.

Titled 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam', the program has been conceived by the Ministry of Culture and the Sangeet Natak Akademi and will be presented during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, officials said.

"This remarkable performance will feature over 5,000 artists representing more than 45 traditional and folk dance forms from across India," the official said.

The dance forms that are planned to be showcased include Jhijhiya (Bihar), Mayur Ras (Uttar Pradesh), Dangi (Gujarat), Lambadi (Telangana), and Purulia Chau (West Bengal), among others.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended its rehearsals a few days ago, had earlier said, "This is a glimpse of India's fame through its cultural wealth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

