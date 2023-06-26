5,000 scooters for the specially abled this fiscal year in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government will spend more than Rs. 54 crore to distribute 6,250 scooters to the specially abled as part of its social welfare scheme. The scooters include 5,000 for financial year 2023-24 and the previous year’s balance of 1,250.

The scooters are distributed to those whose disabilities are about 50 per cent or more. The government has also announced an increase in the amount of one-time economic assistance to Rs. 20,000 from Rs. 10,000 earlier for the specially abled.



“Earlier, the state was planning to distribute 2,000 scooters, which has now been increased to 5,000," a state government official said, adding that priority would be given to the specially abled studying in colleges recognised by the government or those with jobs.