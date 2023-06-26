Home / India News / 5,000 scooters for the specially abled this fiscal year in Rajasthan

5,000 scooters for the specially abled this fiscal year in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial proposal for the scheme

Anil Sharma Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

The Rajasthan government will spend more than Rs. 54 crore to distribute 6,250 scooters to the specially abled as part of its social welfare scheme. The scooters include 5,000 for financial year 2023-24 and the previous year’s balance of 1,250.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial proposal for the scheme.
 
“Earlier, the state was planning to distribute 2,000 scooters, which has now been increased to 5,000," a state government official said, adding that priority would be given to the specially abled studying in colleges recognised by the government or those with jobs.
 
The scooters are distributed to those whose disabilities are about 50 per cent or more. The government has also announced an increase in the amount of one-time economic assistance to Rs. 20,000 from Rs. 10,000 earlier for the specially abled.
 
The state has also increased the number of scooters to be distributed among meritorious girl students from 20,000 to 30,000.
This year, girl students will have the option to take an electric scooter, for which the government will spend Rs. 390 crore in FY24.

Also Read

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot may launch his 'Pragatisheel Congress' on June 11: Report

Rajasthan plans to distribute scooters to 30,000 meritorious girl students

Electricity prices to hike in Delhi: AAP, BJP indulge in blame game

CCTVs at waterlogging-prone spots on G20 delegates' routes: Delhi govt

Economic offences pose serious threat to country's financial health: Court

RBI to engage external managers for small part of FX reserves: Das

Third G20 infra working group meet focuses on 'creating liveable cities'

Topics :Ashok GehlotScootersrajasthan

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story