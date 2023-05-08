Home / India News / 5,421 selected in SLPRB-conducted recruitment drive for Assam Police

5,421 selected in SLPRB-conducted recruitment drive for Assam Police

Over 5,400 candidates were declared selected for various posts in different Assam government departments, including police, by the SLPRB

Press Trust of India Guwahati
5,421 selected in SLPRB-conducted recruitment drive for Assam Police

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 5,400 candidates were on Monday declared selected for various posts in different Assam government departments, including police, by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), it's chairperson and Director General of Police GP Singh said.

He said the recruitment was carried out on behalf of Assam Police, Director General of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards, Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), Prison, Excise and Forest departments.

"The SLPRB was given responsibility by different departments to conduct recruitment for 5,730 posts. A total of 5,421 candidates were found suitable for these posts," he said as the results were declared online.

The posts were of four categories constable-related posts in APRO and F&ES, graduate-level, HS and HSLC level and grade IV.

Singh said the appointment letters for selected candidates will be available for download online in a few days and they will be joining duty from June one.

"Some of the selected candidates will be handed their appointment letters ceremonially at a programme here by the Union Home Minister," he added.

He said that about 300 posts for which the Board had conducted the drive could not be filled up due to a lack of deserving candidates.

On 309 posts remaining vacant for which the recruitment drive was undertaken, he said candidates failed to meet physical standards in most of these cases.

"I urge the aspiring candidates to focus on physical fitness also so that they can qualify in all parameters," the top cop added.

Results of recruitment drives conducted by different departments are being announced in the last few days as the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government is closing in on touching one lakh government job figures ahead of its second-anniversary celebration on May 11.

About 50,000 appointment letters will be distributed at the programme here to mark the occasion, which will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which will ensure almost one lakh jobs as promised by Sarma ahead of the 2021 state Assembly election.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur

Assam police instructed not to fire upon civilians: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta announces projects worth Rs 856 cr for Morigaon district

Section 144 imposed in Assam's Dima Hasao after tripartite accord signed

AI Urination case: SC asks Centre to form SOP to deal with such incidents

MoU signed for developing 4 stations along Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rail corridor

Over 100 students employed at job fair organised by Jamia Millia Islamia

Farmers breaks through barricades to join wrestlers' protest in Delhi

Land transfer for Rajiv Gandhi Schools going on at fast pace: Officials

Topics :AssamPolice

First Published: May 08 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story