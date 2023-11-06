Home / India News / 5.6 magnitude quake strikes Nepal, tremors felt across north India

5.6 magnitude quake strikes Nepal, tremors felt across north India

Several social media users shared visuals of people rushing out of residential buildings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck west Nepal on Monday and strong tremors were felt in parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said.

It said the epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.

At least 157 people were killed and more than 160 injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the worst since 2015, struck Nepal on Friday night and destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan nation's remote mountainous region.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (seismic zones IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

Assam Accord: SC to hear Sec 6A of Citizenship Act challenge pleas on Dec 5

Food security in India: Centre's PMGKAY and its extension explained

Delhi schools to suspend physical classes till Nov 10 amidst high pollution

SC sets up panel for appointment of members to Delhi power regulator DERC

'SC/ST House panel satisfied with condition of both communities in Assam'

Topics :NepalNepal eathquakeEarthquake

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

