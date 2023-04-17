Home / India News / 5 killed as iron hoarding collapses on people in Pimpri Chinchwad township

5 killed as iron hoarding collapses on people in Pimpri Chinchwad township

The incident occurred on a service road along the Mumbai-Pune highway in Ravet Kivale area

Pune
5 killed as iron hoarding collapses on people in Pimpri Chinchwad township

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
At least five persons were killed and two others injured on Monday evening when an iron hoarding collapsed on them due to strong winds on a service road in Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred on a service road along the Mumbai-Pune highway in Ravet Kivale area.

"Some people had taken shelter under the iron hoarding due to strong winds. Suddenly, the structure came crashing down on them, killing five persons and injuring two others," a police officer said.

He said five bodies have been recovered and a search operation is underway to find out if anybody is trapped under the hoarding.

The injured persons have been rushed to a hospital.

Topics :Maharashtra

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

