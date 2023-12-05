Home / India News / 5 MMT green hydrogen can help cut Rs 1 trn worth fossil fuel imports: Singh

5 MMT green hydrogen can help cut Rs 1 trn worth fossil fuel imports: Singh

Green hydrogen has the potential to replace fossil fuels including natural gas, either as a source of energy or as a feedstock, thereby contributing to reduction in dependence on import of fossil fuel

RK Singh
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With the 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) installed capacity under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India can reduce imports of fossil fuel worth Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030, Union Minister R K Singh said on Tuesday.

In January 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing this clean source of energy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Green hydrogen has the potential to replace fossil fuels including natural gas, either as a source of energy or as a feedstock, thereby contributing to reduction in dependence on import of fossil fuels, the Minister for New and Renewable Energy informed the Rajya Sabha.

The mission envisages substitution of grey hydrogen with green hydrogen in industries such as fertilizer production, petroleum refining, steel, shipping etc. reducing carbon footprint and dependence on imported fossil fuels, he said.

"The quantum of such reduction in imports is estimated at Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030," Singh said.

The minister also said that for production of 1 kilogramme of green hydrogen via electrolysis, around 10 litres of demineralized water is needed. Accordingly, the demineralized water requirement for 5 MMT of green hydrogen production per annum will be about 50 Million Cubic Meter (MCM) per annum.

A majority of the green hydrogen production plants are expected to come up near port locations as per the industry feedback. In such cases, desalinised sea water could also be used for green hydrogen production.

Since water is a state subject, the project developers will have to comply with the state regulations for securing the water supply, Singh said.

Also Read

Hardeep S Puri to flag off India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus

Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission limits for production

Green hydrogen to be future fuel: R K Singh urges industry participation

Will soon seek Cabinet nod for green hydrogen consumption order: R K Singh

REC to finance 2 green hydrogen, thermal project worth Rs 40,000 crore

Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the man shot dead in his house in Jaipur

455,900 jobs have been created so far under PMMSY: Govt informs Parliament

Just 11.75% women in police forces in country: Govt informs Parliament

310 districts in 28 states, UTs highly vulnerable under NICRA: ICAR report

No infiltration along int'l border in Jammu in past year: BSF officer

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fossil fuelhydrogen fuelRK Singh

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story