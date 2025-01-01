Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

57% schools have functional computers, 53% have internet access: Govt

While over 90 per cent of schools are equipped with basic amenities such as electricity and gender-specific toilets, advanced facilities like functional desktop, Internet access, and ramps

Female students, School girls
The enrolment landscape has also seen changes, with the total number of students declining 37 lakh to 24.8 crore in 2023-24. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:45 PM IST
Only 57 per cent schools in the country have functional computers while 53 per cent have Internet access, according to the Union education ministry's UDISE data.

The Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus is a data aggregation platform maintained by the education ministry to collate school education data from around the country. 

While over 90 per cent of schools are equipped with basic amenities such as electricity and gender-specific toilets, advanced facilities like functional desktop, Internet access, and ramps with handrails remain limited.

Only 57.2 per cent of schools have functional computers, 53.9 per cent have Internet, and 52.3 per cent are equipped with ramps, the report noted, underscoring significant gaps in accessibility and technological readiness.

The enrolment landscape has also seen changes, with the total number of students declining 37 lakh to 24.8 crore in 2023-24.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) revealed disparities across educational levels. While the preparatory level boasts a GER of 96.5 per cent, the foundational level is at a mere 41.5 per cent.

Middle and secondary levels fare worse at 89.5 per cent and 66.5 per cent, respectively. Dropout rates also rose sharply at higher education levels, from 5.2 per cent in middle school to 10.9 per cent at the secondary stage.

"Despite efforts under National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, infrastructure gaps hinder our progress toward universal education. Optimising resources is key to meeting the ambitious targets for 2030," an education ministry official said.

NEP, 2020, prioritises inclusion and equity, and the UDISE Plus data offers a snapshot of representation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

