Delhi air quality deteriorates, records most 'severe' AQI days since 2022

In 2024, Delhi's air quality continued to decline, with the city experiencing the highest number of severe Air Quality Index (AQI) days since 2022. A total of 17 days were classified as “Severe,” with AQI levels exceeding 400, reflecting extremely hazardous air conditions. Additionally, the number of “Very Poor” AQI days rose to 70—the highest recorded since 2022—underscoring the persistent air pollution crisis in the national capital.

Adding to the alarming scenario, Delhi did not record a single day of “Good” air quality (AQI 0–50) throughout 2024. This marks the first time since 2018 that the city failed to achieve even one day in the “Good” category, reflecting a sustained decline in air quality and posing significant health risks for residents.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorises AQI levels based on the average of the past 24 hours. An AQI of 50 or below is considered “Good,” indicating healthy air quality. The “Satisfactory” range (51–100) signifies generally acceptable air quality, though sensitive groups may face minor risks. The “Moderate” category (101–200) indicates potential health concerns for individuals with pre-existing conditions. AQI readings between 201 and 300 are categorised as “Poor,” signifying increasing health risks, while the “Very Poor” category (301–400) indicates severe health impacts. An AQI exceeding 400 is classified as “Severe,” representing extremely unhealthy conditions with potential health emergencies.

Despite the grim outlook, Delhi experienced 66 days in the “Satisfactory” category in 2024, offering brief respite from pervasive pollution. There were 143 days in the “Moderate” category, where air quality, though concerning, posed fewer immediate health risks compared to higher categories. However, the 70 days classified as “Poor” further highlighted the ongoing challenges of Delhi's air pollution.

The data paints a bleak picture of Delhi’s air quality, emphasising the urgent need for sustained and effective measures to combat pollution. Without significant intervention, the health and well-being of Delhi’s residents remain under severe threat.

The Supreme Court (SC) has reprimanded authorities for failing to address Delhi's worsening pollution crisis effectively. The apex court criticised the repeated delays in implementing long-term solutions and pointed to the inadequacy of current measures, particularly during the winter months when smog and hazardous air quality severely impact public health.