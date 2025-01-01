IMD says 2024 warmest year in India since 1901; China also heating up

The year 2024 was the warmest on record in India since 1901, with the average minimum temperature 0.90 degrees Celsius above the long-period average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The annual mean temperature in 2024 was 25.75 degrees Celsius, 0.65 degrees above the long-period average, making it the highest recorded since 1901. The average maximum temperature stood at 31.25 degrees Celsius, 0.20 degrees above normal, the fourth-highest since 1901. The average minimum temperature was 20.24 degrees Celsius, 0.90 degrees above normal.

The year 2024 surpassed 2016, which had recorded a mean land surface air temperature 0.54 degrees Celsius above normal, making it the warmest year on record until now.

“The average minimum temperature was the highest recorded for July, August, September, and October and the second-highest for February,” said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The IMD also forecasted below-normal rainfall (less than 86 per cent of the long-period average) over North India during January to March 2025. This could exacerbate moisture stress for standing rabi crops.

Contrary to earlier forecasts, January 2025 minimum temperatures are expected to be above normal in most parts of the country, except in some areas of east, northwest, and west-central India, where normal to below-normal temperatures are likely.

Additionally, above-normal cold wave days are predicted for western and northern parts of central India during January 2025, suggesting that cold conditions could prevail in North India.

Globally, the European climate agency Copernicus reported that 2024 was likely the warmest year on record and the first with average temperatures 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900).

A review by two independent groups of climate scientists—World Weather Attribution and Climate Central—indicated that the world experienced 41 additional days of dangerous heat in 2024.

Mohapatra highlighted that the rise in minimum temperatures in 2024 was “quite high.” “Long-term data shows most parts of the country are witnessing a rising trend in minimum temperatures, particularly in the post-monsoon and winter seasons,” he said.

The IMD noted that while La Niña conditions, typically associated with cooler winters in North India, were expected to develop in January 2025, they would be short-lived and unlikely to significantly impact the warming trend.

Globally, June 2023 marked the first instance of a monthly temperature crossing the 1.5-degree threshold, a trend that persisted throughout 2024 except for July.

Under the Paris Agreement, a sustained breach of the 1.5-degree limit refers to warming over 20-30 years. Experts warn that the world is entering a phase where temperatures will consistently exceed this threshold.

The global average temperature has already risen by 1.3 degrees Celsius compared to the 1850-1900 baseline, driven by the rapid accumulation of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere.