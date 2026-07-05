58 engineering, technical colleges closed across India in 2025-26: AICTE

Over 55 engineering colleges across the country were shut down during the 2025-26 academic year for various reasons, although existing students will be allowed to complete their degrees, according to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

"A total of 58 engineering and technical colleges were closed progressively during 2025-26. Progressive closure means institute cannot admit the students for the first year during the academic year for which progressive closure is granted. However the existing students will continue," a senior AICTE official told PTI.

The AICTE, the statutory national-level apex advisory body and regulator for technical education in India, oversees programs in engineering, architecture, management, and pharmacy, ensuring quality assurance, maintenance of standards, and coordinated development.

Among the 58 institutions, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of closures, with 12 each, followed by Madhya Pradesh (8), Telangana (4), and Punjab (4). Three colleges each in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan were closed during the year, while two each in Gujarat, Karntaka, Pune and Tamil Nadu Haryana, Odisha, Uttarkhand and West bengal recorded one closure each. Of the 58 institutions, three were government aided, while the rest were privately financed. "Over 950 courses being offered in technical and engineering colleges across the country were also closed during the period," the official added. The AICTE distinguishes between progressive closure, under which institutions are phased out gradually while allowing enrolled students to complete their studies, and complete closure, where courses are shut entirely and affected students are transferred to other institutions.