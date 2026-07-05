Home / India News / 58 engineering, technical colleges closed across India in 2025-26: AICTE

58 engineering, technical colleges closed across India in 2025-26: AICTE

Of the 58 institutions, three were government aided, while the rest were privately financed

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
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Over 55 engineering colleges across the country were shut down during the 2025-26 academic year for various reasons, although existing students will be allowed to complete their degrees, according to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

"A total of 58 engineering and technical colleges were closed progressively during 2025-26. Progressive closure means institute cannot admit the students for the first year during the academic year for which progressive closure is granted. However the existing students will continue," a senior AICTE official told PTI.

The AICTE, the statutory national-level apex advisory body and regulator for technical education in India, oversees programs in engineering, architecture, management, and pharmacy, ensuring quality assurance, maintenance of standards, and coordinated development.

Among the 58 institutions, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of closures, with 12 each, followed by Madhya Pradesh (8), Telangana (4), and Punjab (4).

Three colleges each in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan were closed during the year, while two each in Gujarat, Karntaka, Pune and Tamil Nadu  Haryana, Odisha, Uttarkhand and West bengal recorded one closure each.

Of the 58 institutions, three were government aided, while the rest were privately financed.

"Over 950 courses being offered in technical and engineering colleges across the country were also closed during the period," the official added.

The AICTE distinguishes between progressive closure, under which institutions are phased out gradually while allowing enrolled students to complete their studies, and complete closure, where courses are shut entirely and affected students are transferred to other institutions.

The AICTE orders closure of institutions due to several reasons including less student intake, inability to maintained required faculty, non compliance of infrastructure and operational norms, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :AICTEengineering collegesEngineering colleges in India

First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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