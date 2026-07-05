Monsoon moves across northwest India, rain likely in several states

The southwest monsoon continued its gradual advance across northwest India on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying conditions remain favourable for it to cover the remaining parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab over the next four days.

According to the IMD, the northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, indicating that the rain-bearing system is steadily progressing across the region. While much of the country is under active monsoon conditions, some areas in northwest India are yet to receive widespread seasonal rainfall.

The IMD has forecast an active monsoon spell over several parts of the country during the coming week, with widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds expected across north, central, east, west and south India.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over several parts of the country during the next few days. In northwest India, heavy rainfall has been forecast over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan, with rainfall activity expected to intensify as the monsoon advances further. Across central India, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, while eastern India is expected to receive heavy rain over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. In the Northeast, widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Meanwhile, west and south India are expected to remain under an active monsoon spell, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast over Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has also warned of isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and parts of Gujarat.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over large parts of the country, including northwest, central, eastern and southern India. Gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph are likely over several states, while Delhi is expected to witness winds of up to 50 kmph during thunderstorm activity. What is the Delhi weather forecast? According to the IMD, the national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain at many places and moderate rainfall at isolated locations on Sunday. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also likely, particularly during the night and early morning.