6 in 10 flyers report baggage weight errors on airline scales: Survey

For many flyers, especially on budget airlines, a suitcase that weighs just under the limit at home mysteriously tips the scale at the airport. Over the past few years, several passengers have reported inconsistencies at various airports, with instances showing up to a 2.3 kg difference between scales.

A survey conducted by LocalCircles reveals that six in 10 airline passengers have had one or more instances in the last three years where airline staff weighed their check-in baggage as heavier than what they recorded at home.

The same proportion of respondents also reported similar discrepancies for carry-on baggage. The survey received over 36,000 responses from passengers in 289 districts across India. Of these, 68 per cent were male and 32 per cent female.

At least eight per cent of respondents said they faced such discrepancies over 10 times in three years, while 21 per cent reported it 6–10 times. For check-in baggage: 8 per cent faced it over 10 times in 3 years

21 per cent faced it 6–10 times

21 per cent faced it 3–5 times

10 per cent faced it 1–2 times

19 per cent never faced it For carry-on baggage: 8 per cent faced it over 10 times in 3 years

21 per cent faced it 6–10 times

16 per cent faced it 3–5 times

16 per cent faced it 1–2 times

26 per cent never faced it Need for stricter guidelines Despite airport authorities and airlines acknowledging technical faults in weighing scales, no corrective measures have been implemented.