Home / India News / 6 in 10 flyers report baggage weight errors on airline scales: Survey

6 in 10 flyers report baggage weight errors on airline scales: Survey

At least 8 per cent of respondents said they faced such discrepancies over 10 times in three years, while 21 per cent reported it 6-10 times

airport, tourists, passengers
Despite airport authorities and airlines acknowledging technical faults in weighing scales, no corrective measures have been implemented.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
For many flyers, especially on budget airlines, a suitcase that weighs just under the limit at home mysteriously tips the scale at the airport. Over the past few years, several passengers have reported inconsistencies at various airports, with instances showing up to a 2.3 kg difference between scales.
 
A survey conducted by LocalCircles reveals that six in 10 airline passengers have had one or more instances in the last three years where airline staff weighed their check-in baggage as heavier than what they recorded at home.
 
The same proportion of respondents also reported similar discrepancies for carry-on baggage. The survey received over 36,000 responses from passengers in 289 districts across India. Of these, 68 per cent were male and 32  per cent  female.
 
At least eight per cent of respondents said they faced such discrepancies over 10 times in three years, while 21 per cent reported it 6–10 times.

For check-in baggage:

  • 8 per cent faced it over 10 times in 3 years
  • 21 per cent faced it 6–10 times
  • 21 per cent faced it 3–5 times
  • 10 per cent faced it 1–2 times
  • 19 per cent never faced it

For carry-on baggage:

  • 8 per cent faced it over 10 times in 3 years
  • 21 per cent faced it 6–10 times
  • 16 per cent faced it 3–5 times
  • 16 per cent faced it 1–2 times
  • 26 per cent never faced it

Need for stricter guidelines

Despite airport authorities and airlines acknowledging technical faults in weighing scales, no corrective measures have been implemented.
 
These incidents highlight the importance of accurate weighing systems at airports, as luggage weight directly affects both airline operations and passenger charges. Airlines often levy substantial excess baggage fees, making accurate measurements crucial for fair billing.
 
The survey recommends mandatory calibration from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited labs, with visible calibration records and validity stickers on all airline weighing scales, including those at Airports Authority of India airports.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

State Bar Councils, BCI cannot charge 'optional' fee from new lawyers: SC

IMD issues red alert for Delhi, heavy rainfall likely in several areas

Parents of RG Kar victim join night vigil as students hold torch procession

Highlights: SC recalls order barring High Court judge from hearing criminal cases

SC tells Jharkhand HC judges to take leave to finish pending verdicts

Topics :flightsbaggage feeExcess baggage feehand baggage at airports

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story