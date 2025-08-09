IMD issues red alert for Delhi, heavy rainfall likely in several areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), according to a report by HT.
The city was lashed by heavy rains early in the morning, causing traffic disruptions and waterlogging in several places. Areas including RK Puram, Dwarka, Shastri Bhawan, Kidwai Nagar, and Moti Bagh woke up to heavy downpour.
Streets heavily waterlogged
According to HT's report, the red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for most areas in Delhi NCR, including North Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and Central Delhi.
Regions like Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, and Minto Road saw severe waterlogging in the early hours of Saturday, the HT report said.
Relief from soaring heat
News agency PTI reported that the weather is likely to be partly cloudy throughout the day, with the maximum temperature remaining between 24-26 degrees Celsius. The IMD said that the maximum temperature in the national capital stood at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, on Friday. The minimum was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degree below the seasonal average, the office added.
While the city's relative humidity was at 69 per cent at 8.30 am and 56 per cent at 5.30 pm, there were no signs of rain on Friday. Delhi's air quality index stood in the moderate category at 116 on Friday, added the PTI report.
According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Orange alerts for Haryana and HP
The meteorological department has sounded an orange alert for Haryana. Areas including Palwal, Gurgaon, and Faridabad are likely to receive heavy rainfall followed by thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, the weather department also issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The PTI report said that the IMD has issued an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts of HP and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts.
