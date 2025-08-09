IMD issues red alert for Delhi, heavy rainfall likely in several areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), according to a report by HT.

The city was lashed by heavy rains early in the morning, causing traffic disruptions and waterlogging in several places. Areas including RK Puram, Dwarka, Shastri Bhawan, Kidwai Nagar, and Moti Bagh woke up to heavy downpour.

Streets heavily waterlogged

According to HT's report, the red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for most areas in Delhi NCR, including North Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and Central Delhi.

Regions like Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, and Minto Road saw severe waterlogging in the early hours of Saturday, the HT report said.

Relief from soaring heat ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh: 7 districts face flash flood risk, 225 roads closed News agency PTI reported that the weather is likely to be partly cloudy throughout the day, with the maximum temperature remaining between 24-26 degrees Celsius. The IMD said that the maximum temperature in the national capital stood at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, on Friday. The minimum was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degree below the seasonal average, the office added. While the city's relative humidity was at 69 per cent at 8.30 am and 56 per cent at 5.30 pm, there were no signs of rain on Friday. Delhi's air quality index stood in the moderate category at 116 on Friday, added the PTI report.