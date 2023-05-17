Home / India News / 7 passengers suffer sprain due to turbulence on AI's Delhi-Sydney flight

7 passengers suffer sprain due to turbulence on AI's Delhi-Sydney flight

Seven passengers onboard an Air India flight from the national capital to Sydney on Wednesday suffered "minor sprain" due to severe turbulence, according to a senior DGCA official

Press Trust of India New Delhi
7 passengers suffer sprain due to turbulence on AI's Delhi-Sydney flight

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Seven passengers onboard an Air India flight from the national capital to Sydney on Wednesday suffered "minor sprain" due to severe turbulence, according to a senior DGCA official.

The official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required.

Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence.

"During the flight seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit," the official said.

Air India's airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance, the official added.

A statement from Air India on the incident is awaited.

Also Read

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons

Urination incident: Air India amends existing in-flight liquor policy

Police deployed in UP's Tilhar after post on Prophet flares tempers

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 murder case but will remain in jail

Cong irked as Vijayan's escort vehicle nearly rams into protesting workers

Giving power to LG to nominate aldermen would destabilise elected MCD: SC

Topics :Air Indiaflightairline industry

First Published: May 17 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story