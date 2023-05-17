Home / India News / Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 murder case but will remain in jail

The case dates back to 2009 when Hasan had lodged a case of attempt to murder against Yadav and had named Ansari as a conspirator under IPC Sec 120B. At that time, Ansari was already lodged in jail

IANS Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
The Ghazipur MP/MLA court on Wednesday acquitted gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in an attempt to murder case.

The case dates back to 2009 when one Meer Hasan had lodged a case of attempt to murder against Sonu Yadav and had named five-time MLA Mukhtar Ansari as a conspirator under Section 120B of the IPC.

At that time, Ansari was already lodged in jail.

The main accused Sonu Yadav has also been acquitted.

However, acquittal in this case will not help Mukhtar in coming out of jail since several other cases are pending against him.

First Published: May 17 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

