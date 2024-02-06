Home / India News / 701 sedition, 5,023 UAPA cases registered in 2018-22: Govt to Lok Sabha

701 sedition, 5,023 UAPA cases registered in 2018-22: Govt to Lok Sabha

Rai, however, said the number of cases registered under the sedition and offences against the State came down from 149 in 2021 to 68 in 2022

Similarly, in cases registered under the UAPA, the number has gone up from 814 in 2021 to 1005 in 2022, he said in a written reply to a question
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As many as 701 cases of sedition and offences against the State were registered from 2018 to 2022 and 5,023 cases were lodged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai, however, said the number of cases registered under the sedition and offences against the State came down from 149 in 2021 to 68 in 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Similarly, in cases registered under the UAPA, the number has gone up from 814 in 2021 to 1005 in 2022, he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister said during this period, 788 people were arrested and charge sheet was filed against 500 in sedition and offences against state cases. A total of 131 people were acquitted too.

He said under the UAPA, 8,947 people were arrested and 6,503 people named in charge sheets. A total of 550 people were acquitted too.

Also Read

SC to hear pleas on constitutional validity of sedition law in January

SC to hear on pleas challenging validity of sedition law on Sept 12

SC refers pleas challenging sedition law to bench of at least five judges

Cops drop sedition charge against Raut on objectionable article against PM

Provisions for sedition offences to be completely repealed, says Amit Shah

PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 1,330 crore in Goa under 'Viksit Bharat'

Harda fire: 11 killed, 60 injured; MP city engulfed in smoke. Top updates

Google removes 2,200 fraudulent loan apps from Play Store: MoS Finance

Climate Change: Parliament panel unhappy over delay in submission of ATNs

Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 3,890.45 cr for NH-913 construction in Arunachal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :seditionsedition lawLok Sabha

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story