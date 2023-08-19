Home / India News / 72 new Covid cases in India, total active cases at 1,452: Health Ministry

72 new Covid cases in India, total active cases at 1,452: Health Ministry

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India logged 72 new coronavirus infections in a day while the number of active cases was recorded at 1,452, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,925, according to the data updated at 8 am. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,548), it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,44,63,171 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, the health ministry said.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

Also Read

Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year trend as extreme weather bakes globe

ADB, Maldives sign $41mn financing package to support SMEs, tourism

Chennai's Renaatus gets $ 29 mn contract expand Maldives airport

Def Min Rajnath Singh to hand over patrol vessel, landing craft to Maldives

Japan Open Badminton: PV Sindhu loses, makes another first-round exit

Rahul Gandhi shares pics riding bike to Pangong Lake during Ladakh visit

Income Tax dept operationalises e-advance ruling in Delhi, Mumbai

Need to collaborate on digital security to contain risks: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rishikesh-Badrinath highway blocked due to landslide in Tehri in U'khand

African swine flu reported in Kerala hamlet; pigs ordered to be culled

Topics :Corona RemediesCoronavirus TestsCoronavirus VaccinecoronaHealth Ministry

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story