Fire breaks out at garment showroom in Mumbai; 8 rescued, none injured

Officials said the fire erupted around 6.38 am at the showroom on the ground floor of the Shukhshanti building

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse. | Photo: PTI
Representative image of firefighters trying to control a fire| Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
A fire broke out at a garments showroom on the ground floor of a residential building in the Peddar Road area of south Mumbai on Monday morning, civic officials said.

While there were no reports of injuries in the blaze, eight people and some pets were rescued from the six-storey building, they said.

Officials said the fire erupted around 6.38 am at the showroom on the ground floor of the Shukhshanti building.

The fire brigade rescued eight people from the first floor and five animals from the fourth floor of the building.

A civic official said the blaze was confined to the wiring, electrical installations, and the stock of clothes in the showroom, and the establishment was engulfed in smoke. 

 

He said eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were at the scene.

The official said the blaze was covered from all sides around 8.15 am, and the fire-fighting operations were underway.

The police, civic authorities, and other agencies were mobilised, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

As the building is on the busy Peddar Road, the south-bound traffic from the Mahalaxmi Temple junction to the Kemps Corner flyover had slowed down, the traffic police informed in a post on X.

Topics :Mumbai fireFire accidentDeath toll

First Published: May 05 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

